TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver who killed Mzi Ncube.

Ncube was hit by a Toyota Tundra Dec. 8. while crossing North Charles St. After the Tundra fled the area, he was hit again by a second car.

The 20-year-accounting student was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

A vigil was held Tuesday night for Ncube that saw hundreds out in the cold to remember their friend and brother, and to show support for his family.

Police have received some tips from the public but nothing concrete as of yet.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-7lockup or text “MCS” to 274637.

