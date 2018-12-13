Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland Stadium Authority, Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  The recommendation from a new study suggests that Pimlico Race Course be torn down and rebuilt.

According to the study from the Maryland Stadium Authority, the aim is to re-design the course to host the Preakness Stakes.

All existing structures, including the tracks, infield, grandstand, clubhouse, and other associated structures would be demolished under the proposal and completely redesigned from the ground up.

The Stadium Authority also recommends adding amenities such as a grocery store, hotel, and townhomes.

The cost of the redesign would be $424 million.

The study says the current Pimlico facility may threaten the success of the Preakness Stakes.

The owners of Pimlico released a statement saying in part the conclusions of the report are in line with their own assessment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s