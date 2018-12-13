BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The recommendation from a new study suggests that Pimlico Race Course be torn down and rebuilt.

According to the study from the Maryland Stadium Authority, the aim is to re-design the course to host the Preakness Stakes.

All existing structures, including the tracks, infield, grandstand, clubhouse, and other associated structures would be demolished under the proposal and completely redesigned from the ground up.

The Stadium Authority also recommends adding amenities such as a grocery store, hotel, and townhomes.

The cost of the redesign would be $424 million.

The study says the current Pimlico facility may threaten the success of the Preakness Stakes.

The owners of Pimlico released a statement saying in part the conclusions of the report are in line with their own assessment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook