WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general of Washington, D.C., is suing six Maryland families, accusing them of defrauding the district’s government by lying about where they lived in order to get their children into high-demand public schools without paying tuition.

News outlets cite a statement from Attorney General Karl Racine’s office as saying he filed lawsuits against the six Prince George’s County families Wednesday.

Racine says parents falsifying their addresses so their children can attend sought-after district schools like Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Hardy Middle School has been an issue.

Washington residents can attend public school in the district for free, but non-residents must pay tuition that usually is between $10,000 and $14,000 per year.

Racine’s suits seek nearly $700,000 in unpaid tuition and involve 10 students and seven schools.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)