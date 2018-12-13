BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain will develop later in the afternoon Friday with a high temperature in the mid to upper-40s. The rain may become heavier by Friday night and we stay mild, around 43-degrees.

Saturday will feature heavier morning showers, with a chance of more rain on and off through the day and the evening, but a mild high of 54-degrees.

Clouds on Sunday will lead to some lingering rain and drizzle and a bit cooler with a high around 46-degrees.

Enjoy the weekend!

