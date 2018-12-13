BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We will deal with the weekend rain tomorrow, I decided. Instead this day let’s enjoy a mild afternoon, with a forecast high of near 50°.

It’s not like the past two days have been lousy. Both days, after forecast temps in the low mid 40’s, ended up squarely in the mid to mid upper 40’s. I know we are only talking about a couple of degrees up, but this time of the year that is a very big deal. We are, counting today, 9 days away from Winter, and the shortest day of the year. Also the day where the Sun is the lowest in the sky. Solar heating is at its worst peak of the year, so pumping out even 2 unexpected degrees IS a big deal.

Today’s 48° is above normal. And tomorrow, when we will be discussing rain, we will also chat about the mild weekend that lay ahead. I know I said we would defer any rain talk to tomorrow, I just wanted to say “mild weekend.”

Any bets I will write mild weekend a lot tomorrow. Bet the over!

MB!

