BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Science and technology are on a course to bring kids together with the Army.

The Undersecretary of the Army is discussing ways to include city students in the Army’s national initiative to get young people in touch with stem-related fields.

The undersecretary, Ryan McCarthy, joined the mayor and Congressman Anthony Brown, a 30-year army veteran in discussions geared to open doors in science and technology for young people through the military.

“We want to make sure that we are reaching through all four corners of this country,” Brown said, “Our cities like Baltimore, in our suburban, in our rural communities. That’s why we’re here today,”

“We have a lot of next steps in how we’ll proceed together,” McCarthy said.

The world’s largest public engineering agency is the Army Corps of Engineers. If you’d like to get more information yourself, go to goarmy.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook