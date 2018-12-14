BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have officially named Brandon Hyde as the newest manager for the team.

This will mark Hyde’s first Major League managerial assignment, following 16 professional seasons in the coaching ranks and four professional seasons as a player.

He was most recently the Chicago Cubs bench coach in 2018.

“After conducting an intensive search, I believe that we have found the ideal leader for the next era of Orioles baseball,” said Mike Elias, Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Brandon’s deep background in player development and Major League coaching, most recently helping to shape the Cubs into a World Champion, has thoroughly prepared him for this job and distinguished him throughout our interview process. I look forward to introducing him to our fans next week and to working together with him to build the next great Orioles team.”

Rumors of the hire were swirling around after outlets including ESPN and The Atlantic reported Elias had hired Hyde on as the new manager earlier this week. Elias denied those reports, saying they were “premature,”.

The Orioles will introduce Hyde during a press conference in Oriole Park on Monday. Hyde will be the 20th manager in club history.

