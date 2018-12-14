SNOW HILL ,MD. (WJZ) — A Maryland boy fighting cancer got a special treat from family, friends, and his entire community.

Two-hundred cars, trucks, floats, and 97 participating organizations all came out for one 11-year-old Jake Newcomer.

“I had no idea it was gonna be this huge,” said Newcomer. “Words can’t even begin to describe how happy it made me.”

Jake’s step-dad, Aaron said just before Thanksgiving, Jake discovered a bump on his cheek.

That bruise was later discovered to be a tumor that carried stage 4 bone cancer.

With chemotherapy started right away, Jake was upset to miss the Berlin Christmas Parade.

“I thought ‘there’s always next year,'” said Newcomer. “But when my mom pitched the idea to throw our own, I didn’t know she was serious.”

His family decided to bring the parade to him.

“It was just gonna be like, a little parade for him,” said Jake’s stepfather, Aren Schoepf. “I didn’t tell him- not too much. I wanted him to be surprised, and he’s speechless. All of us are speechless, his mom, me, everyone. So, can’t thank everyone enough.”

Jake didn’t just get a parade, he was welcomed by classmates, law enforcement, and community members with well-wishes and gifts.

“With all the people around me, I wouldn’t want to go through this any other way,” said Newcomer.

The spirit of giving is alive in the community as it rallied to make this a Christmas Jake will cherish forever.

“Thank you all so much, and Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” said Newcomer.

Jake starts his third round of treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital next week.

