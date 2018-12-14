BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard Street Tunnel was built in the 1890s and it has accommodated changing train dimensions ever since.

The tunnel met its match when it comes to double-stacked containers. It’s not high enough to allow them to roll through.

CSX, which said it would split the cost of enlarging it with the state and then backed out, now says it will chip in $91 million.

Howard Street Tunnel Expansion Back On Track, CSX Gives $91M Commitment

Governor Hogan’s office issued a statement, writing “our administration has been in close contact with CSX throughout this process and we welcome them back to the table to work together and get it done.”

Maryland will now try to secure upwards of $155 million in federal funds, which amounts to an investment in the Port of Baltimore.

Having already dredged a deeper channel to accommodate a new generation of super-sized ships, enlarging the tunnel to allow double stacking could double the number of containers being moved.

The economic impact on the Baltimore region is estimated at 34,000 jobs and $2.9 billion in paychecks and taxes.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook