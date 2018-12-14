(CBS Local/KYW) – If you love photography and traveling your dream job may have just opened up. A family in the United Kingdom reached out to Perfocal.com, a website that connects people who need photographers with skilled professionals, seeking a lifestyle photographer to capture their family moments by traveling the world with them.

The best part? They’re willing to pay you over $90,000.

The position involves traveling outside of the United Kingdom for up to three months at a time.

The contract lasts for 12 months but is subject to an extension.

Trips include attending events like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, and diving in the Maldives, along with other extravagant trips.

The family will pay for travel, food and accommodation costs on top of your salary.

The position requires you to have at least five years of experience in this kind of photography and open to a full background check.

