  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs

(CBS Local/KYW) – If you love photography and traveling your dream job may have just opened up. A family in the United Kingdom reached out to Perfocal.com, a website that connects people who need photographers with skilled professionals, seeking a lifestyle photographer to capture their family moments by traveling the world with them.

The best part? They’re willing to pay you over $90,000.

The position involves traveling outside of the United Kingdom for up to three months at a time.

The contract lasts for 12 months but is subject to an extension.

Trips include attending events like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, and diving in the Maldives, along with other extravagant trips.

The family will pay for travel, food and accommodation costs on top of your salary.

The position requires you to have at least five years of experience in this kind of photography and open to a full background check.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s