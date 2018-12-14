BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weekend rain brings with it the potential for flooding in the region.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said it should begin to rain around noon Friday. He said there will be heavy rain overnight into Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia. It goes into effect Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Maryland counties affected include Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince George’s, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Mary’s.

According to The National Weather Service, one to two inches of rainfall are most likely, but higher amounts around three inches are possible.

