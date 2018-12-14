  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flood Watch, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weekend rain brings with it the potential for flooding in the region.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said it should begin to rain around noon Friday. He said there will be heavy rain overnight into Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia. It goes into effect Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Maryland counties affected include Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince George’s, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Mary’s.

RELATED: Weather Blog: A Look Into The Weekend

According to The National Weather Service, one to two inches of rainfall are most likely, but higher amounts around three inches are possible.

Stay with WJZ’s weather team for updates on the forecast.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s