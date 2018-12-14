HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have charged four suspects in a string of retail robberies. They also believe they may be responsible for similar crimes throughout the region.

Jai Jenkins, Antonette Jones and Alay-Sha Simmons, along with a fourth suspect, all face armed robbery, theft and assault charges.

Police said they stole merchandise from the Nordstrom Rack in Columbia on several occasions, using stun guns and pepper spray on employees.

They are being held without bond Friday night.

