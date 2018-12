GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have identified the suspect wanted for two bank robberies in Garrett County.

He has been identified as 57-year-old Charles Gibson of Pennsylvania.

Police said Thursday morning he robbed two banks, one in Friendsville, Md. and another in Grantsville, Md.

Police believe he is on the run in Somerset County.

