HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Four suspects were charged by Howard County police in a string of retail robberies and may be responsible for similar cases in Maryland and neighboring states.

The following four are charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault, and theft:

Princess Brown, 27, of Washington, D.C.

Jai Jenkins, 18, of Washington, D.C.

Antoinette Jones, 25, of Oxon Hill

Alaysha Simmons, 18, of Washington, D.C.

The suspects are said by police to be involved in a series of robberies at Nordstrom Rack in the 6100 block of Columbia Crossing Circle between Nov. 28 – Dec. 1.

An investigation by police led to these specific charges:

Nov. 28 | Brown, Jenkins, Simmons | Attempted robbery

Nov. 29 | Brown, Jenkins, Jones, Simmons | Robbery

Dec. 1 | Brown, Jones Simmons | Robbery

During the robberies, the suspects used stun guns and pepper spray to steal merchandise. No injuries were reported.

Jenkins, Simmons, and Jones are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Brown is being held in a neighboring jurisdiction.

