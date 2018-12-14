BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jones Falls turned a bright, neon-looking green Friday afternoon during what appeared to be a test that used a harmless dye to trace a leaky pipe.

Happening now in the Joans Falls outside of Mill No. 1.

Something to worry about or not?@BaltimoreBrew pic.twitter.com/DNCtWHTr40 — Curt Kotula (@curtkotula) December 14, 2018

Baltimore Public Works spokesman Kurt Kocher said it was a harmless test dye. They said it is not coming from their normal environmental workers and that it could be a private company behind the tests.

They said they are still working to determine the source of the dye at this time but it is harmless.

This story is developing.

