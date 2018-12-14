  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Homicide, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was found shot in the 2800 block of Pelham Ave. Thursday night.

Investigators said police responded to a parking lot in the area around 9:59 p.m.

The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead b medical staff.

Homicide detectives then took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s