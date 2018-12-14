BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was found shot in the 2800 block of Pelham Ave. Thursday night.

Investigators said police responded to a parking lot in the area around 9:59 p.m.

The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead b medical staff.

Homicide detectives then took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

