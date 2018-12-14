  • WJZ 13On Air

JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s corrections department says an inmate allegedly tried to sexually assault a correctional officer at the Patuxent Institution in Jessup.

The department said it happened early Friday morning, when a correctional officer was escorting an inmate assigned to kitchen duty.

According to the department, the officer says she was shoved into a closet by an inmate, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The department says the correctional officer was taken to a local hospital for an examination and treatment. The department says she has subsequently identified her attacker.

The department says the incident remains under investigation.

