BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ourbus has added a direct trip from Baltimore to New York for $10.

The service started Friday, but tickets were already sold out.

Megabus and Boltbus have been offering the route for years.

Now, Baltimoreans will have another option.

The service leaves from White Marsh.

Sat, Dec. 15 is sold out too, but there are spots open starting Sunday.

