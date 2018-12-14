BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Baltimore Friday that left one man injured and another dead.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Bond Street at 11 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found a 26-year old man and another unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was called and took the two men to area hospitals for treatment.

The unresponsive man was pronounced dead by Johns Hopkins Hospital Medical personnel.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup

