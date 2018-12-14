FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A thief was caught on camera trying to steal a TV off a Prince George’s County porch.

According to Prince George’s County Police, the suspect is seen trying to steal a large screen TV that was delivered to a Fort Washington home on Nov. 29.

The man takes the box from a home on Gable Lane and then falls over with it.

He then repeatedly tries to fit the box into the car, finally being successful.

He speeds away with the backdoor still open.

Police are looking for the suspect pictured below.

It’s just one of the porch thefts Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Another video shows a suspect stealing from a home on Meadow Trail Lane in Landover on Oct. 23. The suspect pulls up in a white car, gets out and grabs a package off the porch. Then drives away.

Here’s a closeup of the suspect.

The final theft is a home on Quietview Drive in Capitol Heights. This theft took place on Nov. 29th as well. In this vidoe two suspects steal multiple packages that were delivered to that home.

Police said they have received 62 reports of packages thefts since the middle of October.

They offer these tips to prevent you from becoming a victim of porch thieves:

If possible, pick up the ordered item at the store

Ship the item to your workplace

Have a neighbor keep an eye out for the item if you know you won’t be home during the delivery window

Have the item sent to a friend or family member who is home during normal delivery hours

If possible, ship the item to an Amazon Locker, UPS Office, FedEx Office or Post Office

Require a signature at the time of delivery

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call 301-772-4911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

