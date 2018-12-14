  • WJZ 13On Air

Anthony Brown, National Security

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown is scheduled to discuss a U.S. Army initiative to expose more young people to fields related to science, technology, engineering and math in national security.

Brown will be joined by Under Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy for the event at City Hall in Baltimore.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and Baltimore City Council President Jack Young also are scheduled to attend a meeting with Brown and McCarthy.

They will discuss how to better engage more diverse communities in Baltimore and Maryland and strengthen relationships with local community leaders.

