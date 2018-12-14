BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are injured in two separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other Friday night in Baltimore

At around 5:28 p.m., police were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they observed a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Detectives learned that the victim was shot in the 400 block of S. Augusta Avenue.

At around 6:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Payson Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they observed a 17-year-old teenaged boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

