Filed Under:Baltimore, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Maryland, Talmadge Branch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men charged in the fatal shooting of the grandson of state Del. Talmadge Branch were found guilty of murder Friday, according to a spokesperson for the city State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, Raekwon Thornton, 20, and Lamont Kyler, 22, were found guilty on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and gun charges in the death of 22-year-old Tyrone Ray.

