BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What if the words to the Christmas song “Let it snow” were “Let it rain”? Would it be the same comfy tune? Fact of the matter is rain is much less disruptive. Okay that ends my random though of the day…

Good morning! The slug of moisture we’ve been discussing is just down to the South. And impressive enough that yesterday mid-afternoon flood alerts started flying. Currently as of 7 A.M., when I make this for you, a “flood watch” is in effect from 6 P.M. tonight to 6 P.M. tomorrow. But when you start to get notices like that it become clear the storm is getting a bit more impressive. And now we are looking at a two part event.

Act 1, later today through tomorrow. Now Act 2 will be Sunday. The first batch of rain should slide off East and be done. A Low over Eastern Kentucky, though on Sunday, will spin to the I-95 region and not launch itself quickly off shore. Sunday’s forecast reads thusly:

“Cloudy, little chillier with some rain or drizzle. (Just A.M.-then upper level Low moves on?)”

That question mark is bothering me. A frank admission that things could change not in our favor. All I can say is hold on! Stand by.

So is the optimum “Let it snow”, or “Let it rain”….Your call.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook