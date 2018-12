BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s not going to be a pretty weekend!

Rain but mild temperatures will be with us on Saturday, but some cooling on Sunday means even more chances of some rain and drizzle, which means very likely a wet Ravens game for most of us!

By Monday it will dry out with a nice breeze and temperatures in the upper-40s.

Colder, but sunny weather is on tap for Tuesday!

Have a nice weekend.

