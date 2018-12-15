  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Annapolis, Copeland Street, Shooting

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left a 26-year-old man in serious but stable condition.

Officers responded to the area of Bywater Road and Baywind Drive for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located a crime scene in the 1800 block of Copeland Street and a male victim.

That man, identified as Dominique Pratt of Annapolis, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact their detectives at 410-260-3439.

If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

