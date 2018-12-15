BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While most people were sleeping in a Canton neighborhood, surveillance cameras recorded the final moments of a Christmas present heist.

In the video, three suspected thieves raced away from a home on Port Street, with sacks full of stolen items with the homeowner they had just robbed running after them.

Baltimore Police said the man had heard the crime while it was happening early Wednesday morning.

He came downstairs to see one of the suspects leaving through the window, with about $1,400 worth of electronics.

Officers said while the homeowner was trying to stop the suspects from driving away, they hit him with the car and took off. They said the suspects were driving a Honda Accord.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.

If anyone has any information, police say to contact them right away.

