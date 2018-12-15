WASHINGTON (AP) — The coming departure of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is being welcomed by environmentalists.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Zinke will leave the administration at the end of the year.

The executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity says “Zinke will go down as the worst Interior secretary in history. His slash-and-burn approach was absolutely destructive for public lands and wildlife.”

But in his statement, Kieran Suckling cautions that Zinke’s departure does not mean the Trump administration will stop its efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote energy production.

He predicts it will be different people but the “same appetite for greed and profits.”

Trump said a replacement for Zinke will be announced next week.

Zinke is leaving the administration as he faces federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest.

