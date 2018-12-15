Filed Under:Baltimore, gun violence, North Fulton, Shooting

BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old man injured Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of North Fulton Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:09 a.m.

Upon arrival police located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

