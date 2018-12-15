PRINCE GEORGE’S CO, MD – Prince George’s County Police say they are on the scene of a death investigation in Lanham.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Trexler Road Saturday around 5:55 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from trauma to his body.

Investigators say the man was pronounced dead on scene.

We are on scene of a death investigation in the 6800 block of Trexler Rd in Lanham. Prelim: At approx 5:55 am officers responded and located an adult male suffering from trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/3Qj82q4rc5 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 15, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to contact PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

WJZ will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.

