PRINCE GEORGE’S CO, MD – Prince George’s County Police say they are on the scene of a death investigation in Lanham.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Trexler Road Saturday around 5:55 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from trauma to his body.

Investigators say the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PG Crime Solvers at  1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

WJZ will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.

