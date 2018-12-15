Filed Under:A Christmas Story, Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH. (WJZ) — If you’re looking to get in the Christmas spirit, you can book a night at the home from the movie “A Christmas Story,’.

The 1983 film is set in Indiana, but the famous home that sleeps six is actually located in Cleveland, Ohio.

The nightly rate is $3,000.

2018 is fully booked, but reservations are open for Christmas 2019.

The interior was restored to resemble the film, and it’s showcased year-round for tours.

