WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Like many children around Christmas, 6-year-old Brock from DC wrote a letter to Santa ahead of the holidays.

But this little boy is aware of food allergies and wanted to make sure he didn’t leave out milk and cookies that would make Santa sick.

Brock writes:

Dear Santa thank you

For the toys u made in the Past 5 yrs PLZ

take these milk + cookies 

if u have allergys write me back

Love, Brock. 

His mom, Paula, shared the sweet letter on Facebook.

“When peanut butter cookies are your jam, but, you don’t know if Santa’s allergic.🍪🎅😂😭💀#beingakidin2018,” writes Brock’s mom, Paula.

Paula said Brock recently celebrated a birthday and they were tasked with finding dairy-free, nut-free and gluten-free cupcakes to share with classmates at school.

And Brock knows he can’t take peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to school.

“So he’s really aware of it,” she said. “He’s really smart, and will ask his friends about their allergies before they come over.”

Experimental Treatment Helps 2 Out Of 3 Peanut Allergy Sufferers, Study Finds

Nut and other food allergies have risen sharply in the United States in recent years, prompting urgent research efforts to explore potential ways to prevent and treat the problem. According to the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE), the prevalence of peanut or tree nut allergy appears to have more than tripled in U.S. children between 1997 and 2008.

Brock writes a letter to Santa every year, but this was the first time he mentioned the allergies.

