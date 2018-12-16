BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is on track to have 300 homicides in 2018, which would mark the fourth year in a row that the city has hit that mark.

The Baltimore Sun reports a 64-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night, making him the 298th homicide victim of 2018.

Police officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at Sinai Hospital.

The number of homicides surged in 2015, with the unrest that ensured after the death of Freddie Gray. That year, the number of homicides was 342. In 2016, the number also was above 300.

Last year’s 342 killings represented the number of homicides per capita.

Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides in 2011 and fewer than 300 homicides a year through 2014.

