BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters in Maryland are reminding people to water their Christmas trees.

Montgomery County Fire Department shared the reminder on Twitter Sunday.

“Good Evening, @ mcfrs firefighters want to remind you to water your tree, ensure it’s in a good place/location away from heat sources (vent, fireplace, heater, etc) & double check the lighting & decorations (wiring, bulbs, cords, etc).”

Good Evening, @mcfrs firefighters want to remind you to water your tree, ensure it’s in a good place/location away from heat sources (vent, fireplace, heater, etc) & double check the lighting & decorations (wiring, bulbs, cords, etc) pic.twitter.com/RSgtnU3UHh — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 16, 2018

The American Christmas Tree Association shared these tips for how to keep your family safe this holiday:

Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily. Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry out. Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights. Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter protected receptacle. Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and décor. Bedtime means lights off! ­ Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.



