“Good Evening,
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters in Maryland are reminding people to water their Christmas trees.
Montgomery County Fire Department shared the reminder on Twitter Sunday.
@mcfrs firefighters want to remind you to water your tree, ensure it’s in a good place/location away from heat sources (vent, fireplace, heater, etc) & double check the lighting & decorations (wiring, bulbs, cords, etc).”
The American Christmas Tree Association shared these tips for how to keep your family safe this holiday:
- Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily.
- Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry out.
- Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights.
- Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter protected receptacle.
- Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and décor.
- Bedtime means lights off! Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.
