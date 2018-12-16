Filed Under:Baltimore, Flooding, Patapsco Valley State Park

BALTIMORE –  Patapsco Valley State Park officials have issued a statement saying a portion of the park will be closed today due to flooding.

The entrance road to the Avalon area of the park is currently flooded up to the Thomas Viaduct.

Remember when coming in contact with flooding or standing water always turn around never travel through it.

