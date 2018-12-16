HOWARD COUNTY,MD – The Howard County Fire and EMS Special Operations Unit performed a unique rescue last night due to heavy downpours in the area.

A llama was rescued from a flooded pasture in Mink Hollow by members of the special operations unit after it became stuck in the high waters.

The llama was brought to safety and has been reunited with its owner.

Officials also say they performed several car rescues Saturday as well.

