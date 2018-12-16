TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say they have arrested the driver of a vehicle that was involved in the Dec. 8 fatal hit-and-run of Mzimazisi Ncube, a Towson University student.

Police said they received tips and information that led them to evidence relating to the crash, including a grey 2017 Toyota Tundra.

Man Bahadur Gurung, 36, of the 1400-block of Chesaco Avenue, was arrested and charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident and additional charges.

He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

