TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) —  Baltimore County Police say they have arrested the driver of a vehicle that was involved in the Dec. 8 fatal hit-and-run of Mzimazisi Ncube, a Towson University student.

Police said they received tips and information that led them to evidence relating to the crash, including a grey 2017 Toyota Tundra.

Man Bahadur Gurung, 36, of the 1400-block of Chesaco Avenue, was arrested and charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident and additional charges.

He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

