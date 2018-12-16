BREAKINGMan Arrested And Charged In Towson Student's Hit-And-Run
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are looking for the public’s help to find 70-year-old Jimmy Fenn.

Fenn was last seen in the area of Druid Hill Avenue.

His loved ones and caregivers are concerned about his well being.

Missing Man Police Search For Missing 70 Year Old Man

Missing 70-year-old Jimmy Fenn. Courtesy: Baltimore Police

Fenn is 6-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs 201 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark brown hat, black coat with fur around the collar and sleeves, blue jeans and tan dress shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jimmy Fenn is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

 

