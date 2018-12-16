BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins instructor died in a hit-and-run accident Saturday night in Baltimore County.

Police were called to Falls Road at Greenspring Valley Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday for reported crash.

Crash Team Investigators determined a 2006 Acura TSX was traveling eastbound on Greenspring Valley Road approaching Falls Road when it struck Subaru Crosstrek traveling through a green light.

Subsequently the Subaru was forced into a third vehicle, a 2015 Acura MDX, driving in the same direction. That vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the TSX continued into a fire hydrant and fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Nadia Dominique Morgan, 35, of the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Baltimore.

Morgan was an instructor of medicine in the Johns Hopkins Division of Rheumatology.

The driver and passenger in the third vehicle were not injured and both refused medical attention.

Police located the driver of the TSX a short time later and arrested them.

That driver’s identification will be released once they are formally charged.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook