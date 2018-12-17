OCEAN PINES, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 25-year-old man in Ocean Pines Monday.

Shortly before noon, troopers were called to the area of Racetrack and Beauchamp roads for a report of a single-vehicle crash involved a Ford F150 pickup.

The passenger of the pickup was partially ejected. That man was taken to Atlantic General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The 30-year-old driver from Worcester County may have been impaired, police said.

Police took the driver into custody for further evaluation. He was given a DUI test. The state’s attorney released the driver pending charges.

Officials are waiting on the results of the test.

Police said the pickup was driving northbound on Racetrack Road when the driver lost control. It struck an island before striking the traffic signal pole.

The driver was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the accident and charges are pending for the driver.

The deceased passenger is from out of state.

Neither of the men’s names were released.

