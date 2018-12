BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers recovered drugs and a loaded handgun after a search and seizure arrest in South Baltimore.

On December 10, officers executed a search and seizure warrant in the 1500 block of Popland Street, where they found the items.

18-year-old Dana Tremble was arrested and taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with gun and controlled dangerous substances violations.

