FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually soliciting minors through Snapchat

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the FBI, arrested 21-year-old Jake Tyler Patterson, of Adamstown, at the University of Maryland Baltimore County campus on an open arrest warrant for the charges of child pornography solicitation and child pornography permit sex subject.

The open warrant stems from an investigation that began in August 2018, according to police. Around that time, Detective Moore with Frederick County’s Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject who was sexually soliciting minors through the mobile app, Snapchat.

Moore was able to identify Patterson as the suspect through various court order subpoenas, search warrants and assistance from the FBI.

Patterson was taken into custody without incident, and after confessing during an interview in Baltimore County, he was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

