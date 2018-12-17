BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is now inching closer to seeing more than 300 murders for the fourth year in a row.

As of Monday morning, there have been 297 murders this year.

One of the most recent includes a 64-year-old man who, in a convenience store that the scene of a deadly shooting two years earlier, was killed in the store Saturday night. He was the owner of the Stop 1 convenience store.

Store Owner Shot And Killed On Store Block Saturday Night

Baltimore had fewer than 300 homicides from 2000 to 2014.

However, the number of murders surged in 2015 to 342, in the wake of the Freddie Gray riots.

Those 342 killings represented the highest number of murders in the U.S. per capita.

