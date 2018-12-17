Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has recalled its officers that were detailed to a special ATF task force, the department confirmed Monday.
The department did not give a reason at this time.
The decision ends an agreement that supplied Baltimore Police detectives to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to work with federal investigators on drug, gang and gun cases in the city.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Well they don’t notify ICE for illegals. Why not let the gangs walk free too?