Filed Under:ATF Task Force, Baltimore, Baltimore Police Department, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has recalled its officers that were detailed to a special ATF task force, the department confirmed Monday.

The department did not give a reason at this time.

The decision ends an agreement that supplied Baltimore Police detectives to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to work with federal investigators on drug, gang and gun cases in the city.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    December 17, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Well they don’t notify ICE for illegals. Why not let the gangs walk free too?

