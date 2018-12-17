BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A dog shot in the face last week is currently on the mend, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter says.

Lenna, a dog shot in her face during a home invasion a week ago in Baltimore, has recently been moved from the ER to a partnering veterinary clinic for continued monitored care, BARCS said Monday afternoon.

“It’s been quite a journey for our brave girl,” BARCS said in a statement Monday. “Because of the extensive injuries to her mouth, Lenna is receiving all of her medications and nutrition through a tube on the side of her neck,”

Dog Shot In The Face During Reported Home Invasion

Throughout Lenna’s recovery, she has had a blood transfusion because of her anemia and all of the blood lost between the shooting and her transport to the ER. However, after treatment, they said she is now able to stand and walk.

