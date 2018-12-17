BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former disgraced Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife, Janay Palmer, will appear on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday morning.

Anchor Gayle King spoke to Rice in his first interview since the latest NFL domestic violence and assault incidents involving players Reuben Foster and Kareem Hunt.

Rice says he has “no desire” to play football anymore and how he wants to help other athletes.

“Without even looking at it, I hate that person” former Raven Ray Rice on the violence and the second chance with his wife; more tomorrow on CBS This Morning @wjz pic.twitter.com/U8iMitzPvO — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 18, 2018

A preview is also available on CBS News.

