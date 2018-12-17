  • WJZ 13On Air

Former disgraced Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife, Janay Palmer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former disgraced Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife, Janay Palmer, will appear on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday morning.

Anchor Gayle King spoke to Rice in his first interview since the latest NFL domestic violence and assault incidents involving players Reuben Foster and Kareem Hunt.

Rice says he has “no desire” to play football anymore and how he wants to help other athletes.

A preview is also available on CBS News.

You can watch the interview Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. on CBS This Morning, on WJZ.

We’ll have the full interview on WJZ.com on Tuesday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

