  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Governor Larry Hogan, poet laureate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Maryland’s 10th poet laureate.

The Capital reports that Hogan selected Grace Cavalieri, of Annapolis, as announced in a statement last week. Hogan called Cavalieri’s dedication to the arts “nothing short of astounding.”

The 86-year-old has published 24 books and chapbooks, produced 26 plays and hosted around 2,000 episodes of her radio show “The Poet and the Poem” over more than four decades.

She says she wants to create a platform to promote Maryland poets, like a blog. She described her emphasis as “really state poetry.”

The General Assembly established the position in 1959 to make the art form accessible. Duties during the four-year term include giving public readings in every region of the state.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s