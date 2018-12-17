  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kelly Schulz, Larry Hogan, Maryland Department of Commerce

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Kelly Schulz as secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce.
Hogan made the announcement Monday.

Schulz has served as the head of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. She has led that department since the start of the Hogan administration in 2015.

She will replace R. Michael Gill.

Schulz’s appointment takes effect at the beginning of the year. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Maryland Senate.

James Rzepkowski has been named acting secretary for the state’s labor department, where he currently serves as assistant secretary for the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s