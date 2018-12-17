BALTIMORE (AP) — A man acquitted this year of murder charges relating to a Baltimore firebombing that killed two teens has been fatally shot.

News outlets report that 27-year-old Antonio Wright was fatally shot on Friday morning. His attorney, Warren Brown, told The Baltimore Sun that Wright’s death was “another casualty in the war on each other.”

RELATED: Friday Morning Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured

Wright was accused of throwing two Molotov cocktails into a home in March 2017, killing 19-year-old Shi-heem Sholto and 17-year-old Tyrone James and injuring six others.

Baltimore police had labeled Wright “Public Enemy No. 1” before his arrest, but he denied any involvement in the attack in a Facebook livestream while surrendering.

RELATED: Audio Message From Man Claiming He’s ‘Public Enemy #1’: ‘I Did Not Commit That Crime’

Brown says he had urged Wright to move away from the area after his acquittal.

No information about suspects has been released.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)