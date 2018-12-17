TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police believe they have come to an end to their search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Towson University student last weekend.

Police announced Sunday charges against a 36-year-old man from Rosedale, identified as Man Bahadur Gurung.

Mzi Ncube was crossing Charles Street on December 8 when Gurung struck him and drove away, leaving him to die.

Ncube’s family pled for the driver to come forward last week.

Baltimore County police said that Ncube was crossing North Charles St., south of Ruxton Ridge Rd. Saturday night when someone driving a truck hit him and kept going, leaving the young student lying the street only to get hit again.

“Just the sole fact that he could get hit once, you do nothing,” said Mzi’s sister, Zolani Ncube. “And, he gets hit twice, and all I kept thinking in my mind is, what was going on in the last few seconds of his life?”

Officers said the second driver stopped, called 911 and tried to help but it was too late.

Gurung is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

It’s at least some closure for the Ncube family, who are still planning Mzi’s funeral.

